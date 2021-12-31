Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 809,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

