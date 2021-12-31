Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 259 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

Humana stock opened at $466.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.53. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

