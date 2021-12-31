Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 98 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,356.46 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,354.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,562.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.12 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

