Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 52,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

