Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €82.00 by Nord/LB

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.25 ($104.83).

ETR:DAI opened at €67.59 ($76.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.11. Daimler has a 1-year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 1-year high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

