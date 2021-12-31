Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 16,079 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 503.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.02. 16,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.45.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

