Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,577,236 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 2.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $384,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Truist boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 22,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

