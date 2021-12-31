Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $21.74 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 65,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,779,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

