Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $244.25 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877,848 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $244,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.05. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $211.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.