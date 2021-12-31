Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,437 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.65. 72,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

