Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Daseke comprises 1.3% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Daseke by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 2,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $636.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

