Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 161,255 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

