Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.82. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 25,021 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $688,175 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.