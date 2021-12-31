DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $14,137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,345,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

