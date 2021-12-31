DePay Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, DePay has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $73,325.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001670 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.76 or 0.07864872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.83 or 0.99979198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007836 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

