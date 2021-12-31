DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Position Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DermTech by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 191.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 33.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

DMTK stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

