Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

