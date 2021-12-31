Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as low as C$1.52. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 5,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.58 million and a P/E ratio of 32.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.