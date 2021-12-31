Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 354,928 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.76% of AMETEK worth $217,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

