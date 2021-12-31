Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $193,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.52 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

