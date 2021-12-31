Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,789 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $263,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.29 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

