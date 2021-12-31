Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.86

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on DWHHF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

