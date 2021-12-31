DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DXCM stock opened at $541.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.77. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

