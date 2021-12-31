DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $541.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

