DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $541.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

