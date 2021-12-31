Digitex Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Digitex has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $416,958.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

