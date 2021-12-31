Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $13.60

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $13.18. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 297 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

