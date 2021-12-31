Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

