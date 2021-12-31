Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 119.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,992 shares during the period. Discovery makes up about 4.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $22,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 5.1% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $2,936,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.