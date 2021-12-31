Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 221,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 65,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.82. 10,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,029. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

