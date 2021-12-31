Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,951.65.

AZO stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,079.88. 605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,314. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,907.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,703.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.