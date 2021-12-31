Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.78 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.43). Approximately 1,354,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,870,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.39).

DEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.26. The company has a market capitalization of £886.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.16%.

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

