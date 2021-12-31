dKargo Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, dKargo has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $114.15 million and $3.51 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007040 BTC.

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

