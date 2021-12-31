DOGGY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and $1.33 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.55 or 0.07883577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00073585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,462.40 or 1.00036813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052933 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007877 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,007,353 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

