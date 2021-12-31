Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 8,425 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

