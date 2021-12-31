Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Down 0.1%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 30,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 196,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile (OTC:DBLVF)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

