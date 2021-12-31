DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 33,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,819,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The firm has a market cap of $824.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 121.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 311.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 451,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 341,437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

