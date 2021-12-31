Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.91.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.