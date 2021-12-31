DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Achieves $2.13 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $62,948.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.29 or 0.00904169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00258373 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00021765 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002717 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

