Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

DFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DFH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. 2,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,229. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,098,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

