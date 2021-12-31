Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.23

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.23 and last traded at C$38.09, with a volume of 31424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -683.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.56.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

