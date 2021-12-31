Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $24.40 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,513 shares during the period. ABM Industries comprises about 4.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.81% of ABM Industries worth $24,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM opened at $40.54 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

