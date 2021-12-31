Dudley & Shanley Inc. Raises Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Leslie’s makes up approximately 0.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 50.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Leslie’s by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000.

Shares of LESL opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

