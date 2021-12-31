Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $9,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,035 shares of company stock worth $17,940,584 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

