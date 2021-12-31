Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 123.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 109.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $784,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $42.17 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -468.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

