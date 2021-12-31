Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.03 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $75,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

