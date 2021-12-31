Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWR opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

