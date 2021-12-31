Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 490 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $42,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

