Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,477 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

