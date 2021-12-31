Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 23,263 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

